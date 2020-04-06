Who is Charlie Methven's wife? Sunderland 'Til I Die star cites Mrs Methven for Black Cats departure

Sunderland Til I Die introduces fans to club director Charlie Methven but what the series doesn't reveal is the reason for his December 2019 departure.

There seems to be a real desire for fly-on-the-wall sporting documentaries at the moment.

Popularised, some might say, by Amazon's All or Nothing: Manchester City series, we've seen a whole host of similarly styled docuseries in recent years.

Netflix's main football series is Sunderland 'Til I Die, which made its season 1 debut back in 2018 but now, the series has returned for its long-awaited second season and it lifts the lid on another troubled campaign at the Stadium of Light and the people behind the scenes who make the club tick.

Arguably the star of season 2 is club director and part-owner Charlie Methven and, as a result, there's been a huge amount of interest in the bold and brash figure and his life both at and away from Sunderland.

Sunderland 'Til I Die season 2 on Netflix

After Sunderland 'Til I Die first arrived on Netflix on December 14th, 2018, the series has made a welcome return to our screens on April 1st 2020, for a long-awaited second batch of episodes.

While the first series detailed Sunderland's struggles in the 2017/18 Championship season, which saw them relegated, series 2 follows the team under new ownership and new management as they embark on another tough season in League One, the third tier of English football.

Charlie Methven in Sunderland 'Til I Die

Charlie Methven is introduced in episode 1 of Sunderland 'Til I Die's second season.

When we join him in the series, he is one of the directors of Sunderland and is a part-owner of the club.

His no-nonsense and indelicate attitude quickly signals Charlie Methven as one to watch as he heads up the club's marketing team and looks to revitalise the matchday experience with new pre-match music and leads the drive to see the biggest-ever League One attendance, locking horns with an employee while doing so.

However, what Sunderland 'Til I Die doesn't show fans is that Charlie Methven has now left the club but in December 2019, Charlie revealed his reasons for bringing an end to his time at Sunderland.

Who is Charlie Methven's wife?

The identity of Charlie Methven's wife is unknown as the former club director prefers to keep his private life private.

However, Mrs Methven is reportedly the reason why Charlie resigned from his role at Sunderland in December 2019 as the pair were expecting their first child in early 2020.

In a statement confirming his departure, Charlie Methven said: "My wife and I are expecting our first child in the New Year,

"I’ve been a largely absentee husband, father and colleague for nearly two years, as the SAFC project took over most of my life, and it’s time that I re-paid those close to me for their patience."

Sunderland 'Til I Die's second series, featuring Charlie Methven, is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 1st, 2020.