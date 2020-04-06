Champions League winner says he could have signed for Rangers

Dejan Stankovic says he could have signed for Rangers.

Rangers' passionate support and history of winning titles has always made the club an attractive destination.

Big names like Brian Laudrup, Paul Gascoigne, Gennaro Gattuso and Mikel Arteta are among those to have played for Rangers at Ibrox, and they were nearly joined by Dejan Stankovic.

Stankovic, a 2010 Champions League winner with Inter Milan, has admitted he came close to signing with Rangers.

In an interview with Sky Italia, reported by Sempre Inter, Stankovic said: "When I was 18-19 I was close to PSG and Roma along with Lazio, as well as the Glasgow Rangers. Savicevic knew me, but I had no contact with AC Milan."

Stankovic, now 41 and retired, began his career with Red Star Belgrade.

It was in 1998 when he moved on, signing with Lazio - instead of Rangers.





He went on to spend six years with the club, before joining Inter in 2004.

The central midfielder scored more than 100 career goals and would have been a quality addition to Rangers had they managed to sign him.

Rangers didn't do badly during this period themselves, and it is likely Stankovic would only have 'passed through' Ibrox similar to Gattuso and Arteta.

Even so, it's fair to wonder what might have been if this transfer had come off.