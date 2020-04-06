Can you expand your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Some Animal Crossing New Horizons fans want to know if it's at all possible to expand and make their island bigger.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is undertaking its first full month since release and this has seen the arrival of its Bunny Day event. Nintendo have recently adjusted "much-maligned eggs," but away from the Easter shenanigans some fans are wondering if it's at all possible to expand their island to make it bigger.

There are a plethora of buildings and houses you can construct in Animal Crossing New Horizons for a bunch of villagers, and this can result in claustrophobic people feeling as if their island is a tiny and crowded dot instead of a paradise resort that rivals Heaven.

This has resulted in some fans wondering if they can expand the size of their island so they can have more space to fit decorations, buildings and houses.

ANIMAL CROSSING: How to catch snapping turtle in New Horizons

Can you make your island bigger in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

No, you cannot expand the size of your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Although you can't make your island bigger in Animal Crossing New Horizons, you can still change its landscape through unlocking the terraforming skill.

This ability allows you to mould your island to your liking by attaining permits to waterscape and construct cliffs.

How to unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You unlock terraforming in Animal Crossing New Horizons by being given the Island Designer App by Tom Nook.

The Island Designer app and terraforming ability both come after K.K. Slider has performed a show on your island.

In order to get K.K. Slider to grace your landscape, you must build the Museum and Nook's Cranny shop, and you must also have a bunch of villagers residing on your resort.

As well as all of the above, your island must also have a three-star rating. You can improve the rating of your island by decorating it with items.

Once K.K. Slider has appeared on your island to perform in front of a mild crowd, Tom Nook will give you the Island Designer App so you can then buy waterscaping and cliff-construction permits with Nook Miles.

When you have these permits, you'll be able to build cliffs and you'll also be able to remove bits of land for more water.

HOW TO: Get cherry blossom petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons

In addition to these two permits, there also a dozen more which will allow you transform your island into whatever you want. Someone even recreated the map from a Link To The Past.