Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

'Bye then': Some West Ham fans want 23-year-old to go after latest rumour

John Verrall
Issa Diop of West Ham gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on September 16, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United central defender Issa Diop has been linked with an exit from David Moyes' side.

Issa Diop of West Ham gestures during the Premier League match between Everton and West Ham United at Goodison Park on September 16, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

West Ham United fans do not appear too concerned over reports that Issa Diop could leave.

TeamTalk claim that the West Ham centre-back has asked to leave the club in the summer, as he wants a new challenge.

 

Diop has been an important member of West Ham’s starting line-up this term.

However, many Hammers supporters seem to think that they could upgrade the Frenchman if he was to depart in the summer.

Diop has already been linked to a host of clubs across the Premier League, so if he does want to leave West Ham should have no trouble finding a suitor.

The 23-year-old may have shown some signs of inconsistency this term, but for a player of his age he also has great potential.

If Diop was to depart West Ham, David Moyes would surely have to buy another central defender, as his options in the position look short.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch