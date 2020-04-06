'Bye then': Some West Ham fans want 23-year-old to go after latest rumour

West Ham United central defender Issa Diop has been linked with an exit from David Moyes' side.

West Ham United fans do not appear too concerned over reports that Issa Diop could leave.

TeamTalk claim that the West Ham centre-back has asked to leave the club in the summer, as he wants a new challenge.

Diop has been an important member of West Ham’s starting line-up this term.

However, many Hammers supporters seem to think that they could upgrade the Frenchman if he was to depart in the summer.

Bye then — David Bennett (@DPB19882014) April 5, 2020

Can see us cashing in on him I like him but he is inconsistent if the money gets re invested I wouldn’t be too sad to see him go — will earle (@willearle_) April 5, 2020

The question I always ask when a player might leave is can we replace him with a player of equal or better quality? Yeah we probably can. — VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) April 5, 2020

Issa Diop is a player with great potential at this level, however, has been extremely inconsistent this season and has been overshadowed by the performances of Ogbonna.West Ham should only contemplate selling Diop if they have replacement lined up prior to selling and a large fee — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) April 5, 2020

Excellent news, much overated. Get as much money as we can for him & bin him off. We only want players who want to play for the badge — Boz (@BrianBosomworth) April 5, 2020

I wouldn't blame the guy one bit — windsock (@jambotique) April 5, 2020

If this is true we should cash him in and rebuild. He makes a lot of mistakes, Moyes will replace h8m with someone better I’m sure. ⚒ — tony nelson (@tonenelson77) April 5, 2020

He has that lanzini disease.



1 good game, followed by too many anonymous ones.



Wish him well if he goes, but get someone in who will be consistent and I'd be happy — Pete Ellis (@One_Bobby_Moore) April 6, 2020

Diop has already been linked to a host of clubs across the Premier League, so if he does want to leave West Ham should have no trouble finding a suitor.

The 23-year-old may have shown some signs of inconsistency this term, but for a player of his age he also has great potential.

If Diop was to depart West Ham, David Moyes would surely have to buy another central defender, as his options in the position look short.