'Beginning of the end for ENIC': Some Spurs fans react after player's comments

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama controls the ball during a training session at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on May 31, 2019 on the eve of the UEFA...
Victor Wanyama has seemingly blamed the board for his departure at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have expressed their frustrations with the board, after Victor Wanyama’s comments following his departure.

Wanyama spoke to CBC yesterday and suggested that his departure at Tottenham wasn't down to Jose Mourinho.

Instead he suggested that the Spurs hierarchy forced him out of the club.

 

“The problem wasn’t with the coach,” he said. “he problem was a little bit with upstairs and they didn’t give me a chance. They tried to frustrate me.”

The comments have alarmed Spurs supporters, with concerns rising about the way the club is being run.

Wanyama is not the only former Tottenham player to suggest that the board had a part to play in their exit, as Kieran Trippier also made a similar statement.

Tottenham’s board have already come in for criticism this term for failing to invest enough in new signings.

And it seems that the pressure is continuing to build on Daniel Levy, with Wanyama’s latest comments doing him little favour.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

