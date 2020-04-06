Barry Ferguson has message for Rangers fans regarding potential Celtic title decision

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the title.

Former Ibrox star Barry Ferguson has suggested to The Sunday Post that if Celtic are declared champions of Scotland, then Rangers should accept it.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL are ready to declare Celtic champions of Scotland.

Former Rangers star Ferguson has said that he does not think that the current season will be finished, and he has suggested that the Ibrox faithful should accept it if the Hoops are declared champions.

Ferguson told The Sunday Post: “I would rather win it fair and square by getting the games played.

"But, if I’m being honest, I think that will be really difficult and I don’t think there will be any football played until next season. I think we have to give it a time limit.”

Ferguson added: “As a Rangers fan myself, would I be happy? No, I wouldn’t, but the leagues have to make a decision.

"Some people will be happy and some will be unhappy. The SPFL have a really tough decision to make and we have to respect what they decide.”

Give it time

It is only early April, and there is still time for the games in Scotland to be finished.

The authorities should do their best to get the season completed even if matches are played in June or July.

After all, Rangers will still fancy their chances of pushing Celtic all the way in the title race, and Heart of Midlothian have a chance of escaping the drop.