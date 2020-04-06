Quick links

Barry Ferguson has message for Rangers fans regarding potential Celtic title decision

Subhankar Mondal
Rangers Captain Barry Ferguson (C) celebrates at the final whistle against Celtic during the Scottish Premier League football match at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow March 29, 2008. Ferguson was...
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are challenging Neil Lennon’s Celtic for the title.

Celtic's Shunsuke Nakamura (R) plays against Rangers' Barry Ferguson (L) during the League Cup final football match at Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, on March 15, 2009. AFP PHOTO

Former Ibrox star Barry Ferguson has suggested to The Sunday Post that if Celtic are declared champions of Scotland, then Rangers should accept it.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played.

According to The Daily Record, the SPFL are ready to declare Celtic champions of Scotland.

 

Former Rangers star Ferguson has said that he does not think that the current season will be finished, and he has suggested that the Ibrox faithful should accept it if the Hoops are declared champions.

Ferguson told The Sunday Post: “I would rather win it fair and square by getting the games played.

"But, if I’m being honest, I think that will be really difficult and I don’t think there will be any football played until next season. I think we have to give it a time limit.”

Ferguson added: “As a Rangers fan myself, would I be happy? No, I wouldn’t, but the leagues have to make a decision.

"Some people will be happy and some will be unhappy. The SPFL have a really tough decision to make and we have to respect what they decide.”

Blackpool manager Barry Ferguson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool at Loftus Road on March 29, 2014 in London, England.

Give it time

It is only early April, and there is still time for the games in Scotland to be finished.

The authorities should do their best to get the season completed even if matches are played in June or July.

After all, Rangers will still fancy their chances of pushing Celtic all the way in the title race, and Heart of Midlothian have a chance of escaping the drop.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

