Bacary Sagna hails Arsenal's Alex Lacazette for his 'invisible work'

Lacazette has been a subject of criticism from Arsenal fans this season.

Former Arsenal star Bacary Sagna spoke to Goal about Alexandre Lacazette and why he deserves more credit than he gets from Gunners fans.

Lacazette hasn't quite had the best of seasons. The Frenchman has scored just seven times in the league this term and has, on occasion, faced the wrath of Arsenal fans.

The former Lyon man eventually made way for Eddie Nketiah which cast a huge shadow over his future. The Arsenal youngster has found the net three times in four starts which has made Lacazette's life a lot more difficult.

However, his compatriot, Bacary Sagna, has jumped into his defence and has claimed that he doesn't get appreciated enough for his overall game.

Sagna said: "Laca is vital. He is the type of player who gives everything for the team. Of course you always see the one scoring the goals, like Aubameyang - who is a goalscoring machine - but the amount of work Laca puts in is amazing."

"The way he holds the ball, the way he fights for the ball, the way he presses the defence. This is invisible work that not everyone will see. But for Arsenal’s system and the way they want to play, he is amazing. When he receives the ball, he is trying to protect and defend the ball for other players.”

"He is getting kicked for his team-mates and this is why, for me, he is vital to the Arsenal system."

Lacazette certainly puts a shift in whenever he has played for Arsenal and some of the criticism he has received is unfair. However, a striker is judged by his goals and the Frenchman hasn't quite scored enough this season.

Mikel Arteta's system favours Lacazette a lot more compared to when under Unai Emery which should be viewed as a positive sign.

Lacazette has two goals and an assist in his last 36 minutes of league action. Arteta's system is certainly working but he will have to step his game up to become a regular starter again for the Gunners.