Arsenal move too soon for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins of Stoke City runs with the ball away from Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Leeds United at Bet365 Stadium on...
There is no need for Arsenal to sign Nathan Collins.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are eyeing a move for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins.

This is not the first time Collins has been linked with a big move.

A year ago The Sun claimed Werder Bremen and Manchester United were eyeing a move for the youngster.

Collins remained at Stoke, and this season has not been an especially memorable one for him.

 

He has been stuck in the shadows of the first team, making only five starts, three in the Championship.

A change of management after Nathan Jones was fired and replaced by Michael O'Neill has not particularly helped either. Just two of the starts have come in 2020.

At just 18-years-old, Collins can still develop into a top flight defender. But he needs to earn it.

A move to Arsenal would come too soon for Collins. He would simply be moved into their under-23 squad.

Perhaps for Arsenal it makes sense to take a gamble on the cheap, while Stoke may be happy with a few million for a prospect who is not contributing, especially at a difficult time financially.

But for Collins himself, he is unlikely to be playing regular football for two or three years if he signs for Arsenal.

He needs to rise to the task in front of him at Stoke and earn first team football there.

If he does, he can get his big move, and when he makes it, he will be better prepared and in a position to state a better case for regular playing time.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

