Andre Gomes explains why Carlo Ancelotti agreed to join Everton

The Portuguese international heaped praise on Everton's boss.

Everton's Andre Gomes spoke to the fans in an Instagram Q&A, as quoted by the club's official website, about his manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

Gomes returned to action a few weeks before football was brought to a standstill due to everything that's going on in the world right now.

The Portuguese international would have been incredibly frustrated to stay away from the pitch again but he seemed to be in high spirits while answering some of Everton supporters' questions.

Gomes was full of praise for new boss Carlo Ancelotti and the former Barcelona man explains why he thinks the Italian agreed to join Everton.

He said: "Carlo is a great human being. He is a really nice guy. He has great experience and he is helping the team a lot. Everton is doing a massive effort to make the team better. I believe Carlo trusts in the club, otherwise, he wouldn’t have come here."

It certainly was a surprise back in December when Everton announced that Ancelotti will take over as the club's new manager.

The Italian was expected to wait till the summer before moving to an elite club but Everton's ambitions were visible for everyone to see when they convinced the Italian to pen a deal with the club.

The Toffees haven't been afraid to spend money in the transfer window and have huge plans of moving into a new stadium very soon.

That is an incredible project for most managers to be a part of and Ancelotti certainly saw something special in Everton's plans to agree a deal with the club.