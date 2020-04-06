A Monster Calls ending explained: What does it mean?

The A Monster Calls ending has some scratching their heads, so let's get it explained.

Many viewers were reduced to tears at some point watching the likes of Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, La La Land, Nocturnal Animals and I, Daniel Blake, but arguably, the saddest and most impactful film of that year was A Monster Calls.

Adapted from Patrick Ness' 2011 novel of the same name, it was a big hit with both critics and audiences on initial release and continues to remain a favourite for some.

It was directed by the great J.A. Bayona, who after helming the acclaimed 2007 horror-drama The Orphanage, went on to craft such diverse efforts as The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. All of these have their merits, but none hit quite like A Monster Calls...

The ending of A Monster Calls

When Conor learns that his mother is definitely going to die, he heads to the yew tree and is forced to experience his nightmare much more viscerally by the monster.

In a heartbreaking moment, the young boy confesses that he suspected his mother would not recover and that he sometimes hoped she wouldn't, which has been eating away at him. However, the monster assures him that his thoughts were born of good intentions. He did not wish for his mother to die, but for his suffering to cease.

His grandmother then finds him asleep by the tree and he later goes to the hospital to say his final goodbye. As his mum passes, she appears to acknowledge the monster.

After her passing, he returns home to his grandmother's house and discovers his mum's old room filled with her childhood belongings. Amongst them is a book which features the stories the monster told him, along with a drawing of her as a kid next to the monster.

It's a beautiful ending, but what does it all mean?

A Monster Calls ending explained

The monster is a coping mechanism for Conor to help make sense of death and tragedy in his life.

In the end, it is through the monster that he is able to come to terms with his inner turmoil. He is reassured that wishing for his own pain to end is the most human wish of all, and that he should feel no guilt in his actions.

This echoes what his mum says to him: "One day, if you look back and you feel bad for being so angry you couldn’t even speak to me, you have to know that that was okay, that I knew. Because I know everything you need to tell me without you having to say it out loud."

Her appearing to acknowledge the monster, in the end, is confirmation that she does, in fact, understand everything he's going through, as the monster is a visual metaphor for his grappling with uncertainty and guilt.

When the drawings are revealed at the end, it not only suggests that she too used a monster to help navigate childhood, but further cements the connection between both of them. The monster can be interpreted as an extension of his mother, helping her son to heal.

Audiences react to A Monster Calls

Many audiences tuned in to watch it courtesy of the BBC and flocked to Twitter afterwards to express the impact it had on them. Indeed, it's an incredibly emotional experience and arguably an important film for all ages.

@amonstercalls was incredible! Such beautiful, beautiful storytelling. Huge congratulations to J. A. Bayona and his wonderful cast including the breathtaking @lewismacdougall My heart was broken and repaired all at once ♥ #actorgoals — Jaymes Sygrove (@JaymesSygrove) April 5, 2020

Just watched #amonstercalls haven't cried so much in years such an incredible film for kids — Clarissa Fagan (@ClarissaFagan) April 5, 2020

Just sat and watched #AMonsterCalls on #bbc1 why why did I watch it.

My lad is exactly the same age as the incredible actor & even looks like him, watching him losing his mum literally broke me, an incredibly touching well acted film....but Jesus wept I’m a mess — Kels (@yarner99) April 5, 2020

Don’t think I’ve ever seen a more heartaching, heartbreaking film than A Monster Calls. Cried myself a small ocean tonight #amonstercalls — Kerry Ramsay (@kezmatronic) April 6, 2020

Watched the brilliantly timed #AMonsterCalls last night. A message to us all now.

Sad, beautiful, thought provoking and poignant. — . (@Loreleilyrics) April 6, 2020

Watched a monster calls, very touching film. Brought tears to my eyes, I could of done with seeing that when I was younger to prepare me for losing someone too. Definitely worth the watch, any other time I would of cried my eyes out as it’s close to home. — Reginald (@DontPanicReg) April 5, 2020

