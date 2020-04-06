£65k-a-week player says Arsenal fans hate him

Arsenal fans hate him, says Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has said that Arsenal fans hate him, as quoted in Metro.

The 31-year-old - who earns £65,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac - is quite outspoken.

Back in 2017, Deeney said that Arsenal players - then managed by Arsene Wenger - had no cojones, as reported by Metro.

The former Walsall striker has said that he knows that Arsenal fans hate him.

Metro quotes Deeney as saying: "Arsenal people hate me but it is what it is. The reason me and someone like DT get on, or me and Robbie or me and Troopz, is because I’m not saying Arsenal are c**p, or these players are not good enough.

"I’m literally going, ‘my opinion on it is this, this and this’ and they would go, ‘yeah, I can see that’. Even when Arsenal are good I’ll be like, ‘my man was sick, you know’."

Stats

Deeney has been on the books of Watford since 2010 and has established himself as an important player for the Hornets.

So far this season, the striker has made 17 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Watford so far this season, scoring six goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 31-year-old made 28 starts and four substitute appearances in the league, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.