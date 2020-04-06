£45m player Klopp ‘likes very much’ comments on future amid Liverpool links

Liverpool have been linked with Sandro Tonali.

Reported Liverpool target Sandro Tonali says he is focused on finishing the season at Brescia and doesn’t pay attention to the rumours surrounding his future, Corriere Della Sera report.

The talented midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Brescia.

A report by Alfredo Pedulla claim Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp likes him very much, with the Reds scouting the player on several occasions this season.

But when asked on his future, Tonali wanted to steer clear of exit talks.

“I don’t think about it, I don’t care, not right now. I’m interested in ending the season in the best possible way, because I still feel I have a lot to give to Brescia, who believed in me,” Tonali explained.

“We will see. Cellino said he will not sell me even for €300m? The President loves me, like a son. And I love him very much, he always gives me great advice.”

According to a report from TuttoSport, Brescia President Massimo Cellino will demand a fee between £45 million and £54.5 million for Tonali.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. He has five assists in 23 Serie A games, averaging 2.1 key passes per game (Whoscored).

The current Covid-19 suspension has given clubs time to assess their campaigns and look ahead at the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool will likely look to strengthen their midfield.

Exits in the Champions League and FA Cup has shown there is room for improvement at Anfield, despite their dominance in the Premier League.

Tonali has enormous potential. However, the Reds will have a fight for his signature with Ilgiorno.it claiming he is wanted by ‘half of Europe’, including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and top Premier League and La Liga clubs.