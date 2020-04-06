£45k-a-week rival says Liverpool and Manchester City ‘both incredible’

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have impressed Bournemouth defender Steve Cook.

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has stated on Twitter that both Liverpool and Manchester City are “incredible” teams.

Cook made the comments while responding to a question about the hardest opposition he has faced.

The 28-year-old defender - who earns £45,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac - has named both Liverpool and City as the toughest opponents he has faced.

Liverpool and Man City. Both incredible teams. https://t.co/KBTSK8aCxT — Steve Cook (@SteveCook28) April 4, 2020

Title race

City won the Premier League title last season, but it is Liverpool who are on the verge of clinching it this time around.

The Reds are at the top of the league table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed City, who have played 28 games.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear exactly when the season will resume.

However, Liverpool will be confident that once the campaign gets back underway, they will get the job done and win the league title for the first time in the Premier League era.