31-year-old rival says Arsenal have a ‘proper player’, and he’s just starting

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has impressed Watford striker Troy Deeney.

Watford striker Troy Deeney has raved about Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, as quoted in Metro.

The 31-year-old has been impressed with Saka, who can operate as a winger, full-back or wing-back.

Metro quotes Deeney as saying: “Saka at left-back, he’s a proper player.”

Stats

Saka has made 12 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 18-year-old also scored two goals and provided five assists in six matches in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the teenager played seven minutes in the Premier League and played 112 minutes in the Champions League for the North London outfit, according to WhoScored.

Promising talent

Saka is only just starting his career, and the teenager has already shown a lot of potential and quality.

The Englishman can only get better, and the way he has performed at left-back and in a more attacking role suggests that his versatility is going to make him a key figure for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in the coming years.