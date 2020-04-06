£25m player sends message to Arsenal fans

Kieran Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has raved about the club’s fans to the Gunners’ official website.

The Scotland international left-back joined Premier League club Arsenal from Scottish Premiership side Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £25 million.

The 22-year-old could only make his first-team debut for the Gunners against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup in September.

The left-back has said that the best moment of his time at Arsenal so far has been his debut.

Tierney told Arsenal’s official website when asked about his best moment at Arsenal so far: “Probably the reception I got from you guys on my debut.

"Making an appearance after injury is always brilliant but the Arsenal fans took me so well with a round of applause at the start as well as when I was substituted so the night of making my debut against Forest was just a great night.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Tierney has made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

The left-back - who has had injury and fitness issues since his move to the North London outfit in the summer of 2019 - also played twice in the EFL Cup and scored two goals in four Europa League matches for the Gunners this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, AS Monaco midfielder Cesc Fabregas has clarified his comments regarding his former clubs Arsenal and Chelsea.

To be fair I asked her: from all the clubs that Ive played for, which one is your favourite? At Arsenal she wasn’t born, at Barcelona she was only 1, she lived in London with me at Chelsea for 5 years coming to every game and wearing all the shirts... a bit of an easy answer... — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 4, 2020