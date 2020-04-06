£23m Tottenham star says he wants to join PSG

The Tottenham Hotspur defender hasn't got PSG out of his system.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has made no effort to conceal the fact that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at some point.

Spurs brought the Ivory Coast international to North London from the Ligue 1 champions in a £23 million deal back in 2017 [BBC Sport].

But Aurier hasn't been a roaring success at Tottenham and Lilywhites fans often find themselves criticising him.

The 27-year-old fell down the pecking order in the French capital under Unai Emery, but the right-back has revealed to Canal Plus Afrique that he would love another crack at the whip, admitting that he has 'unfinished business' at Parc de Princes.

He said: "I have a feeling of unfinished business. It has been my club since I was a kid, I would go watch matches at the Parc des Princes. It was a dream for me to come to PSG and for me that dream is not finished. If I was to finish my career at PSG, I would love that."

Tottenham fans won't be surprised by Aurier's comments, nor will they care.

He's never really been part of the furniture in North London. Kieran Trippier was Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice option for Aurier's position during the Ivorian's first two seasons in England.

Aurier was playing regularly under Jose Mourinho prior to the global health crisis bringing about a suspension of Premier League football, but it's been clear for a while that they're going to need a better right-back in the long term.