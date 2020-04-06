Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

£23m Tottenham star says he wants to join PSG

Shane Callaghan
Serge Aurier #24 of Tottenham Hotspur in action during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena, California.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur defender hasn't got PSG out of his system.

Serge Aurier of Tottenha during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has made no effort to conceal the fact that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain at some point.

Spurs brought the Ivory Coast international to North London from the Ligue 1 champions in a £23 million deal back in 2017 [BBC Sport].

But Aurier hasn't been a roaring success at Tottenham and Lilywhites fans often find themselves criticising him.

The 27-year-old fell down the pecking order in the French capital under Unai Emery, but the right-back has revealed to Canal Plus Afrique that he would love another crack at the whip, admitting that he has 'unfinished business' at Parc de Princes.

 

He said: "I have a feeling of unfinished business. It has been my club since I was a kid, I would go watch matches at the Parc des Princes. It was a dream for me to come to PSG and for me that dream is not finished. If I was to finish my career at PSG, I would love that."

Tottenham fans won't be surprised by Aurier's comments, nor will they care.

He's never really been part of the furniture in North London. Kieran Trippier was Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice option for Aurier's position during the Ivorian's first two seasons in England.

Aurier was playing regularly under Jose Mourinho prior to the global health crisis bringing about a suspension of Premier League football, but it's been clear for a while that they're going to need a better right-back in the long term.

Serge Aurier #24 of the Tottenham Hotspur steals the ball from Luca Antonelli #31 of AC Milan during the second half of the International Champions Cup 2018 match at U.S. Bank Stadium on...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch