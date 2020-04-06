Quick links

2-time European champion says Liverpool 21-year-old ‘incredible’

Subhankar Mondal
Jordan Henderson of Liverpool stands over a free kick with teammates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold prior to Trent Alexander-Arnold's goal during the Premier League match between...
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best young players in the world.

Trent Alexander-Arnold trains during an England training session at St Georges Park on March 20, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

Viv Anderson has raved about Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold to The Daily Star.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal defender - who won the European Cup twice with Nottingham Forest - has said that Alexander-Arnold is a “modern-day superstar”.

Anderson has added that the attacking prowess of the 21-year-old England international right-back is “incredible”.

 

Anderson told The Daily Star: “What Trent has achieved in that position - and also his Liverpool team-mate Andy Robertson on the other side - has glamourised being a full-back.

“He’s able to dominate the game from there. He’s a modern-day superstar - and rightly so. Alexander-Arnold’s attacking talent is incredible.

“In terms of assists, he’s up there with everybody. That tells you he’s playing in the opposition’s half most of the time - against teams with 11 men behind the ball.

“He’s fabulous going forward and, if you’re Klopp, you want him there, creating and putting crosses in. When he offers you that, you take his misdemeanors at the other end.’’

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England U21's during the UEFA Under 21 Championship Qualifier match between England and Latvia at the Vitality Stadium on September 5, 2017 in Bournemouth,...

Stats

According to WhoScored, Alexander-Arnold has made 28 starts and one substitute appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool so far this season, scoring two goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The England international right-back has also made six starts and one substitute appearances in the Champions League for the Reds this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing 12 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Alexander-Arnold also provided three assists in 11 Champions League games for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season, according to WhoScored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England faces the media during a press conference at St Georges Park on October 08, 2019 in Burton-upon-Trent, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

