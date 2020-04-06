'100 per cent': Club legend wants Aston Villa loanee signed permanently

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa could lose the new Jack Grealish with Coventry City loanee Callum O'Hare out of contract in the summer.

Coventry City have been implored to prioritise a permanent deal for Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare with legendary goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic singing the praises of the fresh-faced playmaker, speaking to Coventry Live.

Could Aston Villa be about to let the so-called ‘new Jack Grealish’ walk away for absolutely nothing?

Like another floppy-haired midfielder with a penchant for a defence-splitting through-ball, O’Hare has been tipped for big things for some time at the Midland giants. But while Grealish has risen through the ranks to claim the captain’s armband, the Solihull-born 21-year-old might find that his future lies elsewhere.

O’Hare is due to become a free agent in the summer. And, unless Aston Villa can agree a new deal, Coventry would surely jump at the opportunity to keep hold of a youngster who’s dazzling displays have fired them to the top of League One.

“One hundred per cent, yes. You’d do it every day of the week,” says 1987 FA Cup winner Ogrizovic, who is dreaming of a prolonged stay for O’Hare in the iconic sky blue kit.

“If Callum hasn’t signed (a new contract) then maybe it’s for football reasons rather than financially. And if it’s for football reasons then Coventry have got more chance of getting him because you would imagine he will want to be playing more regularly and he knows he would do that at Coventry.

“But if it’s a financial thing then you can forget it because you’d imagine Villa, every day of the week, could offer a lot more than Coventry could.”

Aston Villa are expected to lose Grealish this summer regardless of whether they retain their Premier League place with Manchester United making him their top summer target, according to BleacherReport.

But would manager Dean Smith be willing to promise O’Hare the chance to prove himself in Grealish’s absence? He surely deserves the opportunity.