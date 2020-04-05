Worth £15m in 2016, now free: Celtic could make class signing

Jordon Ibe has been linked with a move to Celtic in recent months.

The Sun had an interesting line about a reported Celtic target on Saturday.

The Scottish Sun reported in March that Celtic were going back in for Jordon Ibe, who was linked with a move to Parkhead last summer but nothing materialised.

Subscribe

But The Sun reiterated in a report last night that the former Liverpool starlet would be getting released at the end of his contract this summer.

Ibe struggled with the Cherries, scoring three Premier League goals in the best part of four years at the club.

But for free, what a bargain he could be for Neil Lennon.

Remember, this is a player who Bournemouth paid £15 million to sign back in 2016 [The Irish Times] and although he failed to justify the fee in the end, there's a reason why few batted an eyelid over that amount in the first place.

And it's because the English winger is - or at least was - considered to be a big talent in English football, especially when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Anfield club.

And the fact that he's going to be available for free in a couple months has to be considered a big opportunity for the Bhoys.

It's worth pointing out that Mohamed Elyounoussi is going to set Celtic back £10 million if they want to sign the Southampton winger on a permanent basis.

It's a lot of dosh, and would make him the club's most expensive signing of all time.

Ibe, as mentioned, is available for absolutely nothing and he's only 24. There's plenty of time for him to have a good career and maybe, just maybe, he's a better option for Celtic than Elyounoussi.