Worth £15m in 2016, now free: Celtic could make class signing

Shane Callaghan
Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during the Girona v AFC Bournemouth pre-season friendly at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on July 20, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Shane Callaghan
Jordon Ibe has been linked with a move to Celtic in recent months.

The Sun had an interesting line about a reported Celtic target on Saturday.

The Scottish Sun reported in March that Celtic were going back in for Jordon Ibe, who was linked with a move to Parkhead last summer but nothing materialised.

But The Sun reiterated in a report last night that the former Liverpool starlet would be getting released at the end of his contract this summer.

Ibe struggled with the Cherries, scoring three Premier League goals in the best part of four years at the club.

 

But for free, what a bargain he could be for Neil Lennon.

Remember, this is a player who Bournemouth paid £15 million to sign back in 2016 [The Irish Times] and although he failed to justify the fee in the end, there's a reason why few batted an eyelid over that amount in the first place.

And it's because the English winger is - or at least was - considered to be a big talent in English football, especially when Brendan Rodgers was in charge of the Anfield club.

And the fact that he's going to be available for free in a couple months has to be considered a big opportunity for the Bhoys.

It's worth pointing out that Mohamed Elyounoussi is going to set Celtic back £10 million if they want to sign the Southampton winger on a permanent basis.

It's a lot of dosh, and would make him the club's most expensive signing of all time.

Ibe, as mentioned, is available for absolutely nothing and he's only 24. There's plenty of time for him to have a good career and maybe, just maybe, he's a better option for Celtic than Elyounoussi.

Jordon Ibe of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on May 4, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

