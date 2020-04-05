What Zidane said about 19-year-old star who Arsenal boss reportedly wants

Quick links

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the young Spaniard.

If a cosign from Zinedine Zidane is anything to go by, Arsenal fans should be exicted by their latest reported target.

According to Defensa Central, the Gunners are keen to sign Real Madrid prospect Cesar Gelabert this summer.

The 19-year-old joined the Spanish giants back in 2018 but hasn't been able to crowbar his way into Zidane's plans with the senior side.

Nevertheless, Arsenal are said to be interested, and it looks like Zidane himself knows that the teenager is a top talent.

 

Gelabert, who made his debut for Real's Castilla side in February of 2018, is a very 'adventurous' player according to the legendary Frenchman, who told AS: "He is a very good player, very adventurous on the ball.”

Despite Gelabert's promise, Zidane, who has left and re-joined the European powerhouse since, also stressed the need for patience with regards to the player's development, and said in the same interview when asked about a first-team debut: "There is still a long way to go before we can talk about that…”

It looks like the young Spaniard is a talented but raw player, and a cruciate ligament injury with the reserves in Spain has done nothing for his development.

But Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reported to be a fan of the player and, being a midfielder himself, it'll be interesting if the North Londoners' former star does indeed bring him to the club.

