Van Dijk suggests Liverpool-linked striker is better than Aguero

Shane Callaghan
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a fan in the Liverpool powerhouse.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal pulls the arm of Granit Xhaka as he arranges the defensive wall during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates...

Virgil van Dijk has snubbed Sergio Aguero and picked Arsenal hitman and reported Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in his ideal 5-a-side team of Premier League stars.

The 30-year-old marksman has been a stunning asset for the Gunners since joining the North Londoners a little over two years ago.

In that time, Aubameyang, who was linked with a move to Liverpool last month, has netted 49 goals in 75 Premier League outings.

The Manchester City striker has managed 46 during the same period since Aubameyang has been involved in English football.

 

And the Liverpool stalwart has gone for the Gabon international ahead of the legendary Argentine forward.

He told the Reds' official website: "Based on what he has done throughout the season. Together Lacazette and Aubameyang are a fantastic striking duo.

"I could also put Aguero in but I think he [Aubameyang] is a good striker and I think the numbers have showed that as well since he arrived."

Aguero was a no-brainer a few years ago, but the former Atletico star is a year older and has one less Premier League goal than the Arsenal man this season - 16 against 17.

With only a year left on his contract, the Emirates Stadium club could struggle to keep Aubameyang in the capital this summer, hence Jurgen Klopp's reported interest in what would be a cut-price move.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

