Tottenham reportedly ready to meet club’s £22m asking price for 21-goal striker

Vedat Muriqi Fenerbahce celebrates after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Vedat Muriqi.

Vedat Muriqi (L) and Max Kruse (R) of Fenerbahce celebrate after winning the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

According to Fanatik, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to meet Fenerbahce’s £22 million asking price for striker Vedat Muriqi.

The current Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football at elite European level.

But that hasn’t stopped teams looking ahead to the summer transfer window with Tottenham seemingly keen to bolster their squad under Jose Mourinho.

Spurs were accredited with an interest in Muriqi last month (Sporx).

But now, reports in Fanatik claim Tottenham are pushing ahead with their interest and are ready to meet Fenerbahce’s asking price for him.

 

It is said Spurs have the financial might to see off Serie A side Lazio for his signature, while the North London club are seeking possible alternatives to Harry Kane.

Muriqi had been one of the best players in Turkey prior to the suspension.

The 25-year-old striker scored 21 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, while also posting six assists.

Muriqi stands at 6ft 4inch. Aside from his goal threat, he is a big presence upfront who can bully defenders, hold up the ball and bring his teammates into play.

The Kosovo international only joined Fenerbahce last summer following a 25-goal campaign at fellow Turkish side Caykur Rizespor.

It appears Muriqi is ready to move on to a top European club such as the Premier League, and Spurs boss Mourinho may find he is an ideal candidate for his physical style of football.

Vedat Muriqi (94) of Fenerbahce celebrates after scoring a goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Gazisehir Gaziantep at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

