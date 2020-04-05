Spurs fans react to possibly signing £40m star who hasn't played since July

David Brooks is reportedly back on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't married to the idea of signing David Brooks this summer.

According to The Sun, Spurs could make a move for the highly-rated Bournemouth attacker, who turns 23 in July.

The Wales international hasn't kicked a ball for the Cherries all season after picking up a serious ankle injury during a friendly last summer.

Nevertheless, Brooks, who is in full training [BBC Sport], is seemingly back on Tottenham's radar.

And here's how fans of the North London club reacted on Twitter.

good player brooks suffered a long term injury though — Jspurs (@Jspurs3) April 5, 2020

Pretty sure hes suffered a career changing injury... stay clear — ꧁꧂ (@7Sonaldo) April 5, 2020

may as well bring Titus Bramble out of retirement at this stage — ElPolloLocoRestroom (@EPLRestroom) April 5, 2020

I'd rather have Dimitar Berbatov or Robbie Keane to come and play out of retirement — David Kamlesh (@david23kamlesh) April 5, 2020

Eyeing wth no budget = winking in the dark! — Spider from Mars! (@kruder69) April 5, 2020

Decent player I would definitely consider — Dipankar Kundu (@Dipanka12764189) April 5, 2020

Would this be a good move for Spurs? Not really, for a few reasons.

Firstly, Brooks has been valued at £40 million in the past [The Sun] and with a global health crisis affecting the Lilywhites' expenditure this summer, it's a lot of money to spend.

Secondly, injuries can permanently change players and way more time is needed to see if Brooks has fully recovered from being out for such a long time.

He might well be the same player, and at his age he could get even better, but what a huge gamble it is for Tottenham if they pay through the nose without knowing how he's going to play.