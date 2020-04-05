Quick links

Spurs fans react to possibly signing £40m star who hasn't played since July

David Brooks of Bournemouth is congratulated by Lewis Cook after he makes it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and AFC Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on October 27,...
David Brooks is reportedly back on Tottenham Hotspur's radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't married to the idea of signing David Brooks this summer.

According to The Sun, Spurs could make a move for the highly-rated Bournemouth attacker, who turns 23 in July.

The Wales international hasn't kicked a ball for the Cherries all season after picking up a serious ankle injury during a friendly last summer.

Nevertheless, Brooks, who is in full training [BBC Sport], is seemingly back on Tottenham's radar.

 

And here's how fans of the North London club reacted on Twitter.

Would this be a good move for Spurs? Not really, for a few reasons.

Firstly, Brooks has been valued at £40 million in the past [The Sun] and with a global health crisis affecting the Lilywhites' expenditure this summer, it's a lot of money to spend.

Secondly, injuries can permanently change players and way more time is needed to see if Brooks has fully recovered from being out for such a long time.

He might well be the same player, and at his age he could get even better, but what a huge gamble it is for Tottenham if they pay through the nose without knowing how he's going to play.

David Brooks of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium on December 26, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

 

