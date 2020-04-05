Quick links

Some Tottenham fans react to latest Ndombele report

It's been a trying first season for the big midfielder at Tottenham Hotspur.

It looks like Tanguy Ndombele will be given another chance under Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

It's been a fairly rotten first season in North London for Spurs' most expensive signing of all time, following a £63 million switch from Lyon last summer.

The French midfielder has struggled for form and fitness regularly throughout the campaign.

If rumours are believed, Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer but, according to The Daily Star, Mourinho is going to persevere with the big man.

 

The Portuguese manager brought Ndombele off at half-time against Burnley, before the global health crisis brought about a suspension of the season.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to Ndombele being given a second chance:

Is this a good decision? In a word, absolutely.

English football isn't an easy nut to crack for many-a-foreign player. In some cases, they simply need time and that's all Ndombele needs.

The talent is there - if it wasn't Spurs wouldn't have broken their club record transfer fee on him - and hopefully Mourinho will give him more time, but it's a two-way street in the sense that the player also must earn it.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

