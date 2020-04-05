Some Tottenham fans react to latest Ndombele report

It's been a trying first season for the big midfielder at Tottenham Hotspur.

It looks like Tanguy Ndombele will be given another chance under Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho.

It's been a fairly rotten first season in North London for Spurs' most expensive signing of all time, following a £63 million switch from Lyon last summer.

The French midfielder has struggled for form and fitness regularly throughout the campaign.

If rumours are believed, Barcelona are interested in signing him this summer but, according to The Daily Star, Mourinho is going to persevere with the big man.

The Portuguese manager brought Ndombele off at half-time against Burnley, before the global health crisis brought about a suspension of the season.

Here's how Tottenham fans reacted to Ndombele being given a second chance:

the club still needs to answer how he got less fit from his first appearance for Spurs despite having an individual program dedicated to his fitness — reformed simp (@SheenKL) April 4, 2020

But for the moment, he's taken on a job as a key worker at North Middlesex hospital in Greggs — Joanne Muhammad (@joannethejenius) April 4, 2020

Cardio , stamina and endurance has to improve — Jarv,‍️‍♂️ (@EssexJarv) April 4, 2020

He had a full pre-season this year did he not? Hard to excuse laziness.



We can only hope for a better attitude from him going forward, that’s all it comes down to. — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) April 4, 2020

Likely could never get a buyer in current climate and for what levy would want to recoup. — Rob Weston (@RobTheWeston) April 4, 2020

He’s incredibly talented he just needs to get fit! — Manoamano (@Manoama89203646) April 5, 2020

Jose should be lucky he’s getting another chance — DAMIEN (@DamienDzanic) April 5, 2020

Is this a good decision? In a word, absolutely.

English football isn't an easy nut to crack for many-a-foreign player. In some cases, they simply need time and that's all Ndombele needs.

The talent is there - if it wasn't Spurs wouldn't have broken their club record transfer fee on him - and hopefully Mourinho will give him more time, but it's a two-way street in the sense that the player also must earn it.