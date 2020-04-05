Scottish attacker responds when asked if he'd rather play for Rangers or Newcastle

Rangers and Newcastle seemingly aren't clubs Chris Maguire wants to play for.

Rangers may never want to sign Chris Maguire, but even if they did, it seems that he wouldn't be too keen on the move to Ibrox.

Maguire, 31, has had a decent career in England and Scotland, turning out for Aberdeen, Derby County, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Oxford United, Bury and now Sunderland.

Subscribe

A versatile attacker, Maguire has hit 98 career goals, and continues to play an important role for Sunderland even into his 30's.

The Scot has seemingly found his level right now in League One, so don't expect Rangers to come in for him, or for Newcastle United to offer him a Premier League move.

Yet Maguire has now been asked whether he would rather play for Rangers or Newcastle, with the question-asker seemingly knowing where Maguire's allegiances lie.

Of course Maguire is going to try and snub Newcastle at any opportunity given that he is a Sunderland player, but he also grew up supporting Celtic, so he's not a huge lover of Rangers either.

Maguire laughed at the question and paused for a few seconds before claiming he wouldn't want to play for either of them, delighting Sunderland and Celtic fans in the process.

That decision is unlikely to actually face Maguire, so it's purely hypothetical, and both Rangers and Newcastle are unlikely to be too disappointed with his stance.