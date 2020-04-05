Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

Scottish attacker responds when asked if he'd rather play for Rangers or Newcastle

Olly Dawes
Chris Maguire of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on March 01, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Newcastle seemingly aren't clubs Chris Maguire wants to play for.

Chris Maguire of Sunderland reacts during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Sunderland at St Andrews (stadium) on March 01, 2020 in Birmingham, England.

Rangers may never want to sign Chris Maguire, but even if they did, it seems that he wouldn't be too keen on the move to Ibrox.

Maguire, 31, has had a decent career in England and Scotland, turning out for Aberdeen, Derby County, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Oxford United, Bury and now Sunderland.

Subscribe

A versatile attacker, Maguire has hit 98 career goals, and continues to play an important role for Sunderland even into his 30's.

 

The Scot has seemingly found his level right now in League One, so don't expect Rangers to come in for him, or for Newcastle United to offer him a Premier League move.

Yet Maguire has now been asked whether he would rather play for Rangers or Newcastle, with the question-asker seemingly knowing where Maguire's allegiances lie.

Of course Maguire is going to try and snub Newcastle at any opportunity given that he is a Sunderland player, but he also grew up supporting Celtic, so he's not a huge lover of Rangers either.

Maguire laughed at the question and paused for a few seconds before claiming he wouldn't want to play for either of them, delighting Sunderland and Celtic fans in the process.

That decision is unlikely to actually face Maguire, so it's purely hypothetical, and both Rangers and Newcastle are unlikely to be too disappointed with his stance.

Chris Maguire of Sunderland (C) during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Gillingham at Stadium of Light on March 7, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch