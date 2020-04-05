Report: Steven Gerrard wants £22m more for Rangers player than his market value

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among other clubs.

According to Goal.com, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard values Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Alfredo Morelos at €40 million (£35.22m).

It has been reported that Morleos’s market is €15 million (£13.21m), but Rangers manager Gerrard has set a price-tag of €40 million (£35.22m) on the Colombia international striker.

The report has claimed that Premier League clubs Villa, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are interested in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Morelos has made 18 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers so far this season, scoring 12 goals in the process.

Leaving Rangers

Morelos may not have been in great form in the weeks leading up to the suspension of football in Scotland due to the global health crisis, but the Colombian is a very good striker.

If big clubs in England such as Newcastle come calling for the striker this summer, then it would be hard for Rangers to keep him at Ibrox next season.

However, clubs may not be in a position to spend big money on transfers amid the current economic uncertainty.