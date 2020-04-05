Report: Spurs could turn to £40m ace as Premier League rivals prepare sales

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Bournemouth’s David Brooks.

According to the Sun, Tottenham Hotspur could turn to David Brooks again with Bournemouth prepared to sell some of their top players.

Spurs have been linked with Brooks for some time.

During the summer transfer window, the Sun claimed Spurs sought out the Wales international in a potential £40 million deal.

A move to North London, however, failed to materialise and Brooks has since barely featured after picking up a serious ankle injury back in September.

In the 2018/19 campaign, Brooks posted seven goals and five assists in 29 Premier League starts.

Bournemouth secured promotion back in 2015 and haven’t been afraid to spend big.

The Cherries, however, have seen a lot of their big-money deals fail to pay off with former Liverpool man Jordon Ibe now out of contract this summer.

The Sun claim forwards Callum Wilson and Josh King are now up for sale.

Wilson is another who has been linked with Spurs. The Daily Mirror last year claimed former manager Mauricio Pochettino was keen on a £50 million move for him.

But at 22, Brooks seems the more likely to fit into Tottenham’s transfer strategy.

The attacking midfielder can play either out wide or through the middle. He could be a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen who left in January.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has a rebuild job on his hands in North London. However, amid the Covid-19 suspension, it remains to be seen whether clubs are willing to spend big over the summer.