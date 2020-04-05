Report: Rangers and Celtic reportedly both want 17-goal striker, Ibrox links may not add up

Rangers and Celtic reportedly want Clermont Foot striker Adrian Grbic.

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers and Celtic are both interested in signing striker Adrian Grbic this summer – but everything may not quite as it seems.

It's claimed that the Old Firm duo have both been tracking Grbic this season, watching him in action for the Ligue 2 side before the global pandemic halted the season in its tracks.

Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are also believed to be keen on Grbic, who has starred in the French second division.

Grbic, 23, has racked up 17 goals and four assists in 26 games for Clermont Foot this season, proving to be a great signing from Austrian side SCR Altach last summer.

The Austrian arrived on a free transfer, and Clermont Foot can now expect a massive profit should they sell to one of the Old Firm sides or a Premier League club.

Grbic is well-built at 6ft 2in tall, he's strong and quick but also technically impressive, with his free kick ability catching the eye both in Austria and in France.

Grbic does make sense for Celtic, but the links to Rangers seem a little strange. His name was first mentioned for the Gers by Glasgow Live, as a player that Rangers should go for rather than one that they are looking at.

It may be the case that these new rumours have just snowballed from the initial suggestion, but with a superb goal record this season and fears over Alfredo Morelos's future, it's not out of all realms of possibility that they are looking at Grbic despite the rumour seeming flimsy.