Report: QPR man lined up for Newcastle move after takeover

Simon Reuben and Jamie Reuben attend the Burlington Arcade 200th anniversary dinner at Burlington Arcade on May 8, 2019 in London, England.
The Reuben Brothers are allegedly interested in Newcastle United.

Simon Reuben and Jamie Reuben attend the Burlington Arcade 200th anniversary dinner at Burlington Arcade on May 8, 2019 in London, England.

According to The Chronicle, Queens Park Rangers' Jamie Reuben could join the Newcastle United board as part of a takeover.

The Reuben Brothers are believed to be part of a takeover proposal at St James' Park, with The Telegraph suggesting they may take 10% of the club.

Yet whilst it's David and Simon Reuben best known for the Reuben Brothers' riches, it's now claimed that neither will actually be on the board at Newcastle.

 

Instead, it's stated that Jamie Reuben would be the one to join the Newcastle setup, thought he would have to resign from his post at Queens Park Rangers.

Reuben is a known friend of QPR owner Amit Bhatia, and is a director of the Championship club, a role he would have to give up to join Newcastle.

Reuben has close ties to Prime Minister Boris Johnson; he was Committee Chairman for Johnson's re-election campaign as Mayor of London in 2012, and is now a treasurer in Johnson's cabinet.

General view of the Newcastle United sign during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on February 11, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

The 32-year-old is allegedly operating as 'business as usual' at QPR, and the club don't know of any immediate plans for him to leave his post.

Yet if Newcastle's takeover gathers pace, Reuben may suddenly have to leave and head to Newcastle, with David Reuben seemingly willing to leave his son in charge of his affairs at St James' Park.

Jamie Reuben and Dame Judi Dench attend the launch of the 200th Burlington Christmas at Burlington Arcade on November 12, 2019 in London, England.

