Report: Mourinho thinks Spurs player he's slammed can be genuine force, Levy convinced

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been linked away.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has decided to give Tanguy Ndombele has another chance at the club.

It's claimed that Mourinho thinks Ndombele can become a 'genuine force' for Spurs once he's been through a full pre-season in North London and settled into life in the Premier League.

Mourinho has publicly slated Ndombele, most notably after he was hooked at half time against Burnley last month, with the Spurs boss critical of the Frenchman's fitness and endeavour.

The 23-year-old clearly has talent, but hasn't produced his best for Tottenham since his £65million move from Lyon last summer.

Some had wondered whether Mourinho would move Ndombele on this summer, especially with two massive clubs allegedly interested in signing him.

The Mirror claim that Barcelona would like to sign Ndombele, whilst Foot Mercato believe that Paris Saint-Germain want him, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is 'convinced' that Ndombele will be a success.

It's wise for Spurs to take this approach. It sometimes takes imports a while to get settled into the Premier League, and Ndombele's niggling injuries has stunted his bedding-in process.

Spurs will hope to get Ndombele up to speed this summer, but if he continues to play way below his potential next season, Levy and Mourinho may just change their minds.