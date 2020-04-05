Report: How much Tottenham Hotspur still want for Harry Kane

Juventus have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to Calciomercato.com, Tottenham Hotspur want €120-€130 million (£105.67-£114.48m) as transfer fee for Harry Kane despite the current global health crisis.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, Tottenham want €120-€130 million (£105.67-£114.48m) as transfer fee despite the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

This, combined with the England international striker’s salary of €12 million (£10.57m) per year, makes it tough for Juve to sign him, according to the report.

Meanwhile, The Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester United will not be able to prise Kane away from Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and the Englishman is a very important figure at Spurs.

It is hard to see Tottenham cash in on the 26-year-old this summer even if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League, as they are not going to find it easy to attract a top-quality striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.