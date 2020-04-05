Quick links

Report: How much Tottenham Hotspur still want for Harry Kane

Subhankar Mondal
England's defender Harry Maguire (4L) heads the ball to England's forward Harry Kane (C) leading to their second goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between...
Juventus have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Chelsea's Nathan Ake holds of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

According to Calciomercato.com, Tottenham Hotspur want €120-€130 million (£105.67-£114.48m) as transfer fee for Harry Kane despite the current global health crisis.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing Kane from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, Tottenham want €120-€130 million (£105.67-£114.48m) as transfer fee despite the current economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

 

This, combined with the England international striker’s salary of €12 million (£10.57m) per year, makes it tough for Juve to sign him, according to the report.

Meanwhile, The Manchester Evening News has reported that Manchester United will not be able to prise Kane away from Spurs.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the re-launch of the Premier League Kicks campaign at Dukes Aldridge Academy on August 13, 2019 in London, England.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and the Englishman is a very important figure at Spurs.

It is hard to see Tottenham cash in on the 26-year-old this summer even if they do not finish in the top four of the Premier League, as they are not going to find it easy to attract a top-quality striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Harry Kane of England during a training session at Staplewood on September 09, 2019 in Southampton, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

