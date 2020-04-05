Quick links

Report: Everton ace wants reunion with former boss, Toffees could make £17.5m profit

coach Paulo Fonseca of FC Shakhtar Donetsk, Bernard of FC Shakhtar Donetsk during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Shakhtar Donetsk at the Kuip on...
Everton are reportedly facing a battle to keep hold of Bernard.

Bernard of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to Calciomercato, Everton winger Bernard has a desire to work with his former boss Paulo Fonseca at Roma, and may look for a summer move.

It's claimed that Bernard is 'having difficulty' under Carlo Ancelotti, and may look to leave the Toffees in order to make a move to Roma.

The Italian side are thought to be interested in Bernard, and reuniting with ex-Shakhtar Donetsk boss Fonseca is believed to be a driving force.

 

The fee mentioned is between €18million and €20million (£16million and £17.5million), which would be a considerable profit on a player Everton signed for free, with Roma viewing Bernard as a potential replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

An intermediary is believed to be offering Bernard to Roma, but it's something of a surprise to hear that the Brazilian isn't happy under Ancelotti.

Bernard himself told Everton's official website that he was enjoying playing under Ancelotti because his role reminded him of the role he played for Fonseca at Shakhtar.

Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti talks with Bernard of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United...

Bernard impressed under Fonseca with Shakhtar, racking up 17 goals and 11 assists in 66 games under the Portuguese coach, meaning a reunion does make some sense.

Add in that Everton have been linked with another diminutive winger in Santos star Yeferson Soteldo, and maybe this one does have some believability to it.

