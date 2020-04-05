Quick links

Report: Despite Arsenal’s plan, Tottenham Hotspur’s offer better for amazing player

Subhankar Mondal
Willian of Chelsea celebrates scoring his sides first goal with his Chelsea team mates during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield on November 25, 2017 in...
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea winger Willian.

Willian of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on April 8, 2018 in London, England.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal will offer Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian a two-year contact, but Tottenham Hotspur remain favourites.

Willian, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contact at Chelsea at the end of the season.

It has been reported that the Gunners are planning to make a two-year offer to the Brazil international, but Tottenham are favourites for the 31-year-old.

 

The offer from Spurs for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star is better, and there is also the fact that he worked with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, according to the report.

Mourinho described Wilian as “amazing” back in February 2018 when he was in charge of Manchester United, as quoted in The Independent.

Willian of Chelsea attempts to get past Francis Coquelin of Arsneal during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

Good signing for Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur?

Willian is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and on a free transfer amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, the Brazilian would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal or Tottenham.

True, the Brazilian is 31 years of age now, but he has loads of experience and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian applauds fans after winning the English Premier League football match between Huddersfield Town and Chelsea at the John Smith's stadium in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

