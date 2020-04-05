Report: Despite Arsenal’s plan, Tottenham Hotspur’s offer better for amazing player

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea winger Willian.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal will offer Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian a two-year contact, but Tottenham Hotspur remain favourites.

Willian, who can also operate as a winger, is out of contact at Chelsea at the end of the season.

It has been reported that the Gunners are planning to make a two-year offer to the Brazil international, but Tottenham are favourites for the 31-year-old.

The offer from Spurs for the former Shakhtar Donetsk star is better, and there is also the fact that he worked with Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho at Chelsea, according to the report.

Mourinho described Wilian as “amazing” back in February 2018 when he was in charge of Manchester United, as quoted in The Independent.

Good signing for Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur?

Willian is one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, and on a free transfer amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, the Brazilian would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal or Tottenham.

True, the Brazilian is 31 years of age now, but he has loads of experience and is not showing any signs of slowing down.