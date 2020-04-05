Report: Club in contact several times about signing Rangers star amid strange Spurs claims

Rangers face a decision over Ianis Hagi's Ibrox future.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have made contact with the representatives of Ianis Hagi 'several times' amid question marks over his Rangers future.

Lazio have been linked with Hagi a number of times now, with the Serie A giants seemingly keeping close tabs on his progress at Ibrox.

Now, it's claimed that Lazio have initiated contact with Hagi's representatives about a summer move, and they're seemingly keen no matter what Rangers decide.

If Rangers send their Romanian loanee back to Genk, Lazio will move for him then. If Rangers sign Hagi permanently, Lazio want to try and tempt them into a sale and quick profit.

Rangers do have a purchase clause in Hagi's loan, and fans may well want him snapped up after three goals and two assists since arriving in January.

The 21-year-old is clearly a talented player, but Rangers have been using him on the right, ad that may not be the right way to get the best out of him long-term.

Hagi's future has become even more complex today, as a Romanian agent has been quoted by the Daily Record as saying that Jose Mourinho has made contact about bringing Hagi to Tottenham, whilst Txiki Begiristain has asked questions for Manchester City.

It's slightly strange that Tottenham would be keen on Hagi, as he didn't live up to his potential at Genk and hasn't really had long enough at Rangers to be a sensation in Scotland, but maybe they see potential in him.

Hagi looks set to be in demand this summer, and even if Rangers do sign him permanently, it seems that clubs will be queueing up to give them a big profit.