Report: Chief trying to reach agreement with Celtic, talks going on

Celtic coach Damien Duff is reportedly wanted by the FAI.

According to The 42, the FAI hope to reach an agreement with Celtic over Damien Duff.

The FAI reportedly want Duff to come on board as a coach in Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff.

FAI chief executive Gary Owens is in talks with the Hoops, with Duff slated to stay at the Glasgow giants as a first-team coach and still work as a number three to Kenny.

The report has claimed that Duff will be the senior team coach under Kenny, who has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

No issue for Celtic?

Duff has been very good in his role at Celtic, and it is hard to see the Hoops prevent the 41-year-old former Republic of Ireland international star from taking up a coaching position with the FAI.

Working with the Republic of Ireland management team and the players will only help the former Chelsea and Fulham ace become a better coach, which will benefit Celtic.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.