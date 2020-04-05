Quick links

Report: Chief trying to reach agreement with Celtic, talks going on

Subhankar Mondal
Cork , Ireland - 25 September 2018; Damien Duff, right, and Stephen Kelly of Republic of Ireland & Celtic legends applaud the support following the Liam Miller Memorial match between...
Celtic coach Damien Duff is reportedly wanted by the FAI.

Fulham's Damien Duff (left) and Chelsea's Ryan Bertrand battle for the ball

According to The 42, the FAI hope to reach an agreement with Celtic over Damien Duff.

The FAI reportedly want Duff to come on board as a coach in Stephen Kenny’s backroom staff.

FAI chief executive Gary Owens is in talks with the Hoops, with Duff slated to stay at the Glasgow giants as a first-team coach and still work as a number three to Kenny.

The report has claimed that Duff will be the senior team coach under Kenny, who has been appointed as the new Republic of Ireland manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

 

No issue for Celtic?

Duff has been very good in his role at Celtic, and it is hard to see the Hoops prevent the 41-year-old former Republic of Ireland international star from taking up a coaching position with the FAI.

Working with the Republic of Ireland management team and the players will only help the former Chelsea and Fulham ace become a better coach, which will benefit Celtic.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Damien Duff of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

