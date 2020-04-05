Report: Celtic want to challenge Arsenal for six-goal striker

Celtic are reportedly keen on Middlesbrough attacker Calum Kavanagh.

According to The Irish Independent (04/04, Saturday Sport pullout, page 6) and The Herald, Celtic are showing an interest in signing Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh.

It's claimed that the Bhoys are joining the race to sign Kavanagh, and want to bring him to Parkhead this summer amid strong interest in his signature.

The Sun recently noted that Arsenal and Chelsea are both interested in signing Kavanagh, but Celtic are now hoping to battle the two London giants.

Boro unsurprisingly want to keep Kavanagh, but have allegedly been unable to sort out a long-term deal, and may now risk losing him at the end of the season.

Kavanagh, 16, is the son of former Stoke City and Boro midfielder Graham Kavanagh, and will be looking to follow his father in playing for Ireland at senior level.

The striker has hit six goals in 13 Premier League 2 games this season, and that record for a 16-year-old is hugely impressive, sparking the interest.

Celtic have pounced for a number of Irish talents of late, luring Jonathan Afolabi, Luca Connell and Lee O'Connor to Parkhead last summer, and they would seemingly like to make Kavanagh the latest.

Taking on Arsenal and Chelsea won't be easy, but Neil Lennon and co are now forcing their way into the race for an exciting young signing when the global pandemic comes to an end.