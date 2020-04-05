Quick links

Report: Arsenal think they're signing free agent this summer despite Tottenham interest

Olly Dawes
Ryan Fraser of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 7, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly set to win the race for Tottenham Hotspur target Ryan Fraser.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are now confident of signing Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser on a free transfer this summer.

It's claimed that Arsenal are leading the race for the Scot, and now believe they will be signing him when his contract expires.

90Min recently claimed that Everton and Tottenham Hotspur were also in the race for Fraser, but they look set to miss out to Arsenal if these reports are true.

 

Arsenal have wanted Fraser since his exploits last season, and now think they've got their man on a free transfer in a move that would fit into their budget easily.

Mikel Arteta doesn't have a huge war chest to work with this summer, and taking a punt on Fraser on a free transfer appears to be a smart move.

The Scot hit seven goals and 14 assists for the Cherries last season, but hasn't been able to replicate that success this term, notching just one goal and four assists.

His form before the season was suspended had started to pick up again, which may be increased effort to try and land himself a big move on a free transfer this summer.

It seems that Arsenal still want him, and he could become Arteta's first summer signing if everything goes to plan, landing a natural left winger who has pace and will work hard.

