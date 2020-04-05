Quick links

Report: Arsenal now face battle with Barcelona in move for third-tier talent

Olly Dawes
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Bayern Munich's Chris Richards.

According to BILD, Arsenal face a battle with Barcelona and Valencia for the signature of Bayern Munich talent Chris Richards.

The Mirror (30 March, page 57) first claimed that Arsenal wanted to sign Richards, and Bild have backed up those claims too.

However, they also note that two Spanish clubs are in the mix, with Barcelona and Valencia now believed to be interested in his signature too.

 

Richards has a contract with Bayern until 2023, and the German side will be under no pressure to sell as a result of that deal.

The 20-year-old was emerging with FC Dallas before an agreement between Bayern and the MLS side truck an agreement for him to go on trial, leading to a permanent move.

Primarily a centre back who can also play at right back, Richards has bagged two goals in 22 games in Germany's third tier this season, and has 12 caps for the United States Under-20's.

Richards will be looking for playing opportunities if he is to leave Bayern, and that seems unlikely at Barcelona, with Arsenal only a slightly more appealing proposition in that regard.

Leaving Bayern's second team for the Arsenal reserves wouldn't make much sense, but if the Gunners are serious about signing the youngster, they'll need to see off Barcelona for his services.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

