Report: Arsenal have scouted 6’5” centre-back, but trailing London rivals

Arsenal have been linked with Stoke City’s Nathan Collins.

According to The Irish Sun, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Nathan Collins from Stoke City in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are also reported to have tracked the progress of Collins last season and decided against making a move in the summer of 2019.

 

The Red Devils are still interested in the 18-year-old central defender, while Arsenal have watched him this season, according to the report, which has added that Chelsea are closest to making a move to secure the services of the youngster, who stands at 6ft 5in.

Stats

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Collins has made nine appearances in the Championship, has played five times in Premier League 2, twice in the EFL Cup and once in the FA Cup for Stoke so far this season.

The Potters are 17th in the Championship table at the moment with 42 points from 37 matches, just three points above the relegation zone.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

