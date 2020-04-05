Report: Ancelotti's former club could ruin Brands' hopes of bringing £11m star to Everton

Everton are reportedly keen on Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Napoli could join the race to sign Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias amid interest from Everton.

It's claimed that Marcel Brands believes in Arias, having signed him for PSV Eindhoven in 2013, luring him over to the Netherlands from Sporting.

Everton's interest apparently goes back a long way, and with Djibril Sidibe's loan coming to an end, a move to Goodison Park makes sense for the Colombian.

However, the report notes that Inter Milan and Napoli – Carlo Ancelotti's former club – are also keen on Arias, and could move for him this summer.

That means Everton are now under pressure to get a deal done if they do want Arias, especially as Napoli will likely be able to offer European football.

Calcio Napoli 24 claim that Manchester United want Napoli right back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, which may well be why they're now looking at Arias, as a potential replacement.

The chance to join up with Brands again may be appealing for Arias, and he should receive plenty of playing time if he does head to Goodison Park.

Add in that he can play alongside international teammate Yerry Mina at Everton, and the Toffees certainly stand a chance – but the threat of Napoli will of course be looming large.