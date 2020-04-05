Quick links

Player reportedly wanted by Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Celtic responds to speculation

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky is mobbed by players and fans as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties
Vaclav Hladky is a player in demand, with Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic linked with the goalkeeper.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky poses with St Mirren manager Oran Kearney as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Vaclav Hladky.

Hladky is out of contract at St Mirren at the end of the season, and The Scottish Sun has claimed that both Rangers and Celtic are interested in signing the 29-year-old goalkeeper on a free transfer.

The Czech goalkeeper is not thinking about his future at the moment, with football in Scotland currently suspended due to the ongoing global health crisis.

It is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

 

The Scottish Sun quotes Hladky as saying: "Nobody has dealt with me. Of course the clubs know I will be out of contract. There is no football to write about in the media, so you get speculation. I'm not addressing it yet.

“No-one knows how things will go, and whether the league will finish or not - or how it will be next season."

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky celebrates as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties

Good signing for Rangers or Celtic?

Hladky has been playing well for St. Mirren, and there is no surprise that both Rangers and Celtic are interested in the goalkeeper.

A move to either Rangers or Celtic on a free transfer does sound appealing, and for the clubs as well, securing the services of a free agent goalkeeper who is 29 years of age would make sense and would make their squad better.

Rangers are 13 points behind league leaders Celtic in second place and have a game in hand.

St Mirren goal keeper Vaclav Hladky celebrates as St Mirren win the play-off final by beating Dundee United after extra time and penalties

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

