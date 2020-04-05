Arsenal could be axing £4m player who's played just two games

Will Arsenal need Pablo Mari if Samuel Umtiti is signed?

Arsenal wanted a left-footed central defender in January.

The Gunners have a bunch of centre-backs on the books, but they were all right-footed options prior to Mikel Arteta's appointment in December.

According to Football London, Arteta wanted one who is predominantly left-footed, which is one of the reasons why Pablo Mari was signed on loan.

Coluna Do Fla reported in February that the North Londoners would take up their option to permanently sign the Spanish defender - who set them back a £4 million loan fee [The Telegraph] - this summer.

But if one rumour is true, Arteta might have found a better left-footed defender.

Arsenal have been linked with a bunch of centre-backs in recent weeks and Samuel Umtiti [Sport] is one of the more exciting ones, considering he plays for Barcelona.

Thing is, Umtiti is also a left-footed centre-back and if Arteta genuinely wants the France international, it raises questions over whether Mari is really needed.

There's no rule that Arteta can have only a certain amount of players who are predominantly left footed, but does it make sense to sign Umtiti and Mari, given that William Saliba is also arriving in the summer? Not really.

Mari has only played two senior games for the Emirates Stadium club since joining on loan, but if the Umtiti rumour is legitimate then fans shouldn't expect to see him make a third, if the season remains suspended until after his loan expires in June.