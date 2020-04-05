‘Not another one’: Some Arsenal fans bizarrely not keen on £25m Arteta target

Arsenal have been linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the possibility of signing Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez this summer.

According to Deia, the Gunners have been tracking Nunez for a while and manager Mikel Arteta has made him a top target to strengthen the defence.

The 23-year-old has a £25 million release clause, and recently turned down two contract offers while changing agents as he seemingly looks set to leave.

But some Arsenal fans aren’t keen, pointing to his name as a reason not to sign him following their disappointing spell under former manager Unai Emery.

Not another Unai — O.Dembélé ➐ (@mohamedlty) April 4, 2020

Unai? No thanks! — Ashwin Widge (@ashwin_widge) April 4, 2020

Arsenal must improve their defence. In 28 Premier League games, they have conceded 36 goals – 11 more than Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

David Luiz and Sokratis are over 30 years of age, while fellow central defender Shkodran Mustafi struggles to inspire confidence at the Emirates.

Nunez is a strong centre-back who is comfortable at bringing the ball out from the back.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, averaging 1.3 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per La Liga encounter (Whoscored).

But his first name seemingly brings up bad memories for some Arsenal fans.

Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager in 2018 but lasted just over 18 months following a winless run of seven games.

The former Sevilla boss had a 55.1 win percentage at the Emirates, finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2018/19 and losing in the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea.