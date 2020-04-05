Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

‘Not another one’: Some Arsenal fans bizarrely not keen on £25m Arteta target

Tom Thorogood
Arsenal fans cheer during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Nunez.

Unai Nunez of Athletic Bilbao during the Spanish Copa del Rey match between Athletic de Bilbao v Sevilla at the Estadio San Mames on January 10, 2019 in Bilbao Spain

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the possibility of signing Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez this summer.

According to Deia, the Gunners have been tracking Nunez for a while and manager Mikel Arteta has made him a top target to strengthen the defence.

The 23-year-old has a £25 million release clause, and recently turned down two contract offers while changing agents as he seemingly looks set to leave.

But some Arsenal fans aren’t keen, pointing to his name as a reason not to sign him following their disappointing spell under former manager Unai Emery.

 

Arsenal must improve their defence. In 28 Premier League games, they have conceded 36 goals – 11 more than Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

David Luiz and Sokratis are over 30 years of age, while fellow central defender Shkodran Mustafi struggles to inspire confidence at the Emirates.

Nunez is a strong centre-back who is comfortable at bringing the ball out from the back.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, averaging 1.3 interceptions and 4.3 clearances per La Liga encounter (Whoscored).

But his first name seemingly brings up bad memories for some Arsenal fans.

Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager in 2018 but lasted just over 18 months following a winless run of seven games.

The former Sevilla boss had a 55.1 win percentage at the Emirates, finishing fifth in the Premier League in 2018/19 and losing in the Europa League final 4-1 to Chelsea.

Unai Emery the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch