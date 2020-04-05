New report claims exact date Leeds United and other EFL clubs could play again

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are doing well in the Championship.

Leeds United fans must be frustrated at the moment. There is no football at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Due to the global health crisis, football in England has been suspended.

Leeds have been doing well before the health crisis started, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the top of the Championship table.

With just nine rounds of matches left in the ‘regular’ season, the West Yorkshire outfit will be confident of getting the job done and clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004, and they would be a brilliant addition to the division.

The Elland Road faithful will be pleased to hear that the EFL are reportedly planning to resume the season in June.

According to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 64, April 5, 2020), EFL clubs are aiming for a restart of the season in the second week of June.

It has been reported by the British tabloid that EFL clubs plan to get the season back underway from around June 8.

The report has claimed that many clubs in the EFL have told their players to scale down their training, as they will not be in action until June.