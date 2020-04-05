Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Need an anaesthetic’: David Provan sends warning to Rangers, makes Celtic comparison

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are aiming for the title.

Rangers chairman Dave King looks on from the stands during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic legend David Provan has commented on Dave King leaving Rangers and has given his take on the finances of the Gers and the Hoops, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers recently announced on their official website that King has decided to step down from his role as the Gers’ chairman.

Subscribe

Douglas Park has been appointed as the Rangers chairman on an interim basis.

Celtic great Provan has given his take on KIng’s decision, and he has suggested that the Rangers’ finances are not as good as Celtic.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: "Dave King quit Rangers to save his businesses in South Africa. Most companies on the planet are currently haemorrhaging cash.

"The Ibrox club couldn’t have picked a worse time to hold a share issue. And if Celtic are implementing wage cuts, what’s the lockdown doing to Gers’ bank balance?

"Sure, their wage bill is way less than Celts, but Jermain Defoe isn’t here for the weather. When new chairman Douglas Park reveals Rangers’ next set of financial results he’ll need an anaesthetic.

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

When the campaign does get back underway, Rangers will be aiming to close the gap on leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers are 13 points behind the Bhoys in second place, but Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand and there are also two Old Firm derbies left.

Rangers can still stop Celtic from winning the league title in Scotland for the ninth time in a row.

Rangers majority share holder Dave King is seen during the Betfred League Cup Semi Final between Rangers and Motherwell at Hampden Park on October 22, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch