‘Need an anaesthetic’: David Provan sends warning to Rangers, makes Celtic comparison

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are aiming for the title.

Celtic legend David Provan has commented on Dave King leaving Rangers and has given his take on the finances of the Gers and the Hoops, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

Rangers recently announced on their official website that King has decided to step down from his role as the Gers’ chairman.

Douglas Park has been appointed as the Rangers chairman on an interim basis.

Celtic great Provan has given his take on KIng’s decision, and he has suggested that the Rangers’ finances are not as good as Celtic.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: "Dave King quit Rangers to save his businesses in South Africa. Most companies on the planet are currently haemorrhaging cash.

"The Ibrox club couldn’t have picked a worse time to hold a share issue. And if Celtic are implementing wage cuts, what’s the lockdown doing to Gers’ bank balance?

"Sure, their wage bill is way less than Celts, but Jermain Defoe isn’t here for the weather. When new chairman Douglas Park reveals Rangers’ next set of financial results he’ll need an anaesthetic.

Title race

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

When the campaign does get back underway, Rangers will be aiming to close the gap on leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic.

The Gers are 13 points behind the Bhoys in second place, but Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand and there are also two Old Firm derbies left.

Rangers can still stop Celtic from winning the league title in Scotland for the ninth time in a row.