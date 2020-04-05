Quick links

Liverpool

Arsenal

Premier League

La Liga

Liverpool could've signed reported £35m Arsenal target - for £1m

Danny Owen
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Will Arsenal's gain by Premier League leaders Liverpool's loss with Espanyol's Marc Roca apparently set to join Mikel Arteta's Gunners squad?

Marc Roca of Spain with trophy after winning the 2019 UEFA U-21 Final between Spain and Germany at Stadio Friuli on June 30, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

A move to England has been a long time coming for Marc Roca.

Back in 2016, a teenager with a £1 million release clause found himself in the crosshairs of Liverpool just two months after making his La Liga debut for Espanyol (Marca).

But, in what could prove to be a rare example of one slipping through the Merseysider’s net, Roca now appears to be on his way to join a bonafide Premier League rival instead.

 

A left-footed, deep-lying midfielder who shone as Spain won the U21 European Championships last summer, Sport claims that the 23-year-old has an offer on the table from none other than Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

A £35 million price-tag is likely to test the depth of Arsenal’s pockets but, considering that Roca averages far more tackles per game than any of the Gunners’ current players, this looks every inch like the Gilberto Silva replacement they have needed for, what, 12 years now?

Levin Oztunali of Germany U21, Marc Roca Junque of Spain U21 during the UEFA UNDER21 Championship match between Spain and Germany at Friuli Stadium on June 30, 2019 in Udine, Italy.

Now, it's fair to say Liverpool have barely put a foot wrong in the transfer market since the Jurgen Klopp – Michael Edwards partnership started to take shape. They have made an art form out of snapping up budding young prospects before transforming them into world stars, from Sadio Mane to Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson to Virgil van Dijk.

But failing to press ahead with a £1 million deal for one of the most promising young midfielders in the game, one who has been compared to a young Xabi Alonso no less, might just be one Liverpool live to regret. Especially if he ends up dominating Premier League midfield battles at Arsenal.

Raul de Tomas and Marc Roca during the match between RCD Espanyol and RDC Mallorca, corresponding to the week 23 of the Liga Santander, played at the RCDE Stadium, on 09th february 2020,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch