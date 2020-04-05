Quick links

Leicester reportedly want player Derby boss once called ‘league’s best’

Leicester City have been linked with Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

According to a report in Hurriyet, Leicester City are keen on a move for Fenerbahce left-back Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

The Turkey international is out of contract this summer.

The Foxes could potentially pick up a bargain, with the 30-year-old playing over 150 games for Fenerbahce while representing Turkey on 30 occasions.

Not many in England will have heard of Kaldirim.

The left-back, however, has a supporter at Leicester’s East Midlands rivals Derby County in Rams manager Phillip Cocu.

The Dutchman was in charge at Fenerbahce prior to his move to the Rams, and he once staunchly defended Kaldirim against some media critics.

“I don’t understand why Hasan Ali Kaldirim is constantly criticised in the media. He is the best left-back in Turkey,” Cocu told Kralspor in 2018.

 

Kaldirim is capable of playing at left-back or as a wingback.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League before. The BBC claimed he was keen on a move amid interest from West Ham United.

Leicester may see their left-back slot as an area to strengthen this summer.

Ben Chilwell is currently a regular first-team star, but the England international has been linked with a move to top four rivals Chelsea (Goal).

The Covid-19 suspension means no football matches are taking place in the UK. However, that hasn’t stopped teams looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

