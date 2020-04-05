Leeds United youngster had ‘firm offer’ from top-flight club in January, Orta ‘declined’

Leeds United youngster Bryce Hosannah is a talented player.

Bryce Hosannah had offers to leave Leeds United on loan in the January transfer window, his father has told The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Roger Hosannah has said that there were conversations regarding the 20-year-old right-back leaving Leeds on loan in January until the end of the season.

The youngster’s father has also outlined how the Whites came to sign the youngster back in August 2017.

Roger Hosannah has also said that Leeds director of football Victor Orta turned down an approach from a Scottish Premiership club.

Roger Hosannah told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “When Victor moved to Leeds, Rob (Moore) got a call asking if Bryce was still available.

“Rob said he’s in Holland, but he would prefer to stay in England, we’ll need a quick decision. He went up to Leeds for a week’s trial, played in two friendlies and never returned.”

Roger Hosannah added: “I know there were some conversations Carlos Corberan had with more senior 23s players, Bryce included, regarding loans and Bryce had a number of approaches in January but Carlos had made it clear the club wanted him to stay.

“We tested the club, a Scottish Premier League team made a firm offer and Victor declined so his focus has just been on fighting for a place and trying to do his best for the 23s."

Promising talent

Hosannah is a very good talented and young right-back who will get his chances for the Leeds first team.

While it might be frustrating for the youngster not to have got chances in the senior side, if he continues to do well for the Under-23 team and trains hard, then head coach Marcelo Bielsa will hand him a chance.

Meanwhile, Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has shared what was said after the game against Nottingham Forest.

The Whites are at the top of the Championship table at the moment, with football in England currently suspended due to the global health crisis.

Klich told Leeds Live: “After the Nottingham Forest game we said 'that's enough' and from the Brentford game we need to play better and the Brentford game was perfect for us.

“We could have won and we should have won. After that we showed we are really strong and we can do it, but something's in our way now.”