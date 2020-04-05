Quick links

Leeds fans react to Neil Warnock comments

Leeds United are top of the Championship, but will they go up?

Former Leeds United boss Neil Warnock has revealed that he's firmly against the 2019-20 campaign being cancelled.

There isn't any club in the English Football League or Premier League that is unaffected by the global health crisis but the Elland Road side stand to lose more than most if the season is voided.

That's because Leeds are top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places and only nine games to go.

A return to the Premier League is worth a staggering £200 million to Leeds, according to its owner Andrea Radrizzani [The YEP].

 

All divisions below National League North have been voided and the results expunged, and Warnock is adamant that the same can't happen to professional clubs in England, including the Whites.

He told The Mail: "There is so much at stake for clubs throughout the leagues. That applies to Truro City and it applies to Leeds and West Brom and Plymouth and Exeter and Swindon and Rotherham and Oxford United and Portsmouth. Those are just the clubs at the top. Surely, you just play it to a finish, whenever that may be, even if it’s the end of the year."

Warnock hasn't been a hugely popular figure among Leeds fans down the years, despite managing the club at one point.

But some supporters of the Elland Road club believe that their former manager is talking sense here. Here's how they reacted to his sentiments on Twitter:

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

