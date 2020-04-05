‘I’m not going anywhere’: £13m star ends Derby’s hopes of record transfer deal

Derby County have been linked with Ferdi Kadioglu.

Reported Derby County target Ferdi Kadioglu says he is not interested in a move away from Fenerbahce this summer, Fanatik report.

The Rams have been heavily linked with a move for the Dutch U21 international.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu initially signed Kadioglu for Fenerbahce during his short reign in Turkey in the 2018-19 campaign.

A report in Fotospor claimed Cocu then tried to bring him to Pride Park with an initial £4.5 million offer with Fenerbahce rating him at £13 million.

Kadioglu, however, has seemingly put an end to any possible transfer talk by claiming he will stay at Fenerbahce beyond the upcoming transfer window.

“I came to be permanent at Fenerbahce. I am not going anywhere. I keep myself ready as football will start at any moment after the Coronavirus. I am not interested in transfer news. My aim will be to serve Fenerbahçe for many years,” he explained.

Derby will be on the lookout for natural wide options in the transfer window.

Florian Jozefzoon is out of favour, while Mason Bennett’s contract expires this summer and is currently loaned out to Championship rivals Millwall.

Tom Lawrence, Duane Holmes and Jason Knight are all more comfortable down the middle.

Kadioglu would have been a stunning option for the Rams. However, a potential deal eclipsing the £10 million spent on Kristian Bielik last summer now seems incredibly unlikely.

The 20-year-old has slowly become a key fixture at Fenerbahce, posting four goals and two assists in 22 games in all competitions this season.